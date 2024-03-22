Menu
A sentimental dilemma: are we there yet?

Overseas sympathy at our political situation is balanced with admiration at our landscapes. (Image: Getty)
Julia Jones
Fri, 22 Mar 2024
The profound impact of sentiment on our approach to business, community, the economy and, ultimately, our success cannot be overstated. Henry Ford's words, "If you think you can or if you think you can't, you're right," resonated with me more than ever during my recent visit to Australia. There, I often found myself in conversations that began with sympathies about New Zealand’s political climate; of course, it was mixed with praise for our stunning landscapes. I also spoke with people who had moved fr...
Bishop's moves questioned as construction sector deals with recession
Economy

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub voiced his fears work could dry up this year.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Property

Build-to-rent 'doesn't work', but it needs to

Institutions say it's a tough sector given regulatory and tax settings.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Infrastructure

Want steel? Tools? Office furniture? Try KiwiRail

KiwiRail is getting rid of gear meant for its cancelled Interislander replacement project.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
