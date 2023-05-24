Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

A small contribution to boost KiwiSaver returns

A small contribution to boost KiwiSaver returns
Retirement commissioner Jane Wrightson - KiwiSaver top-ups during parental a step in the right direction (Image: Supplied)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 24 May 2023
Just like the recent budget, KiwiSaver is a low-frills affair.The soft-compulsion retirement savings system now runs on half a bell and zero whistles following successive National government cuts some years back that strip-mined subsidies.Under then kill-joy finance minister Bill English, National cleaned out most of the tax-funded KiwiSaver support mechanisms with Marie Kondo-style ruthlessness: the $1,000 “kickstart” payment, booted; the $1,040-odd annual “member tax credit” folded in half; and, sneakiest of all, tax-f...
Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown
Markets

Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown

Napier Port doesn&#39;t expect volumes to fully recover until this time next year.

Riley Kennedy 3:10pm
Economy

RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%

The RBNZ still sees the OCR peaking at 5.5%

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%
Primary Sector

Two sheep health products banned in NZ

Concerns were raised about the products last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:15pm
Two sheep health products banned in NZ

More Opinion

Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific

The best salespeople are genuinely interested in people, and the US is certainly trying.

Dileepa Fonseka 23 May 2023
NZ Steel deal: shape of things to come
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: NZ Steel deal: shape of things to come

The deal preserves heavy industry in NZ, but does it move the dial on climate change?

Pattrick Smellie 23 May 2023
Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict

NZ’s strong fiscal position remains but is increasingly at risk.

Cameron Bagrie 22 May 2023
Immigration is more than just a forecasting headache
Economy Analysis

Jem Traylen: Immigration is more than just a forecasting headache

The Treasury's forecast is already out of date.

Jem Traylen 22 May 2023