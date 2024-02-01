Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

A third of NZ flood damages not insured – what needs to be done?

A third of NZ flood damages not insured – what needs to be done?
(Image: Getty)
Michael Bealing
Michael Bealing
Thu, 01 Feb 2024
A year after the major flooding events of 2023, sections of West Auckland roads remain closed and some homeowners in central suburbs are negotiating with insurers and the council.Meanwhile, many East Coasters are still in clean-up mode, having to completely replant orchards, re-establish access roads and fences and buy back stock after a year of poor weather hampering rebuilding efforts.Others are challenging decisions that have seen their unaffected homes categorised as uninhabitable because other parts of their property were flooded.The bigge...
Business of Tech podcast: How to avoid being replaced by AI
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: How to avoid being replaced by AI

With technologist and educator Frances Valintine.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Markets

Stagnating sales and delayed rights issue adds to Zoono’s woes

Significant work needs to be done before Zoono is cashflow positive.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Stagnating sales and delayed rights issue adds to Zoono’s woes
Markets

Regulatory overhang on SkyCity should fade in time

Analysts Adrian Allbon and Nick Yeo have a target price of $3.00.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Regulatory overhang on SkyCity should fade in time

More Opinion

5G: A technology solution still in search of a problem
Opinion

Peter Griffin: 5G: A technology solution still in search of a problem

The lacklustre results with 5G offer a sobering warning for telcos about 6G.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Why more KiwiSaver members are on the move
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why more KiwiSaver members are on the move

If the 2023 KiwiSaver transfer season was slower, it wasn’t for lack of competition.

David Chaplin 31 Jan 2024
How to avoid wage underpayment in your business
Opinion

Georgina Toomey: How to avoid wage underpayment in your business

Wage underpayment is a serious issue that can tarnish your business’s reputation.

Georgina Toomey 31 Jan 2024
National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation

Will changing the trust tax rate also discourage direct share investment?

Pattrick Smellie 30 Jan 2024