A year in KiwiSaver funds

It's been a mixed year for KiwiSaver funds. (Image: NZME)
David Chaplin
Tue, 27 Jan 2026
KiwiSaver has rattled through another calendar year without incident.Almost everything was up, according to the just-released December quarter industry survey from actuarial consultancy firm Melville Jessup Weaver (MJW).“The December quarter saw most diversified funds book a small, but positive, return,” the MJW report says. “The median KiwiSaver balanced fund returned 1.7% for the three months (after costs, before tax) and 9.7% for the calendar year.”In accordance with theory, the investment performance of the median di...
Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity
Infrastructure

Auckland’s waste rivals trash talk on Redvale capacity

Hoping for a fast-track, Waste Management says competitors can’t handle more waste.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Infrastructure

Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track

A road of national significance project had to be withdrawn from the fast-track.

Thomas Manch 5:00am
Whoopsie: NZTA reapplies for fast-track
Energy Analysis

Shifting power use off-peak could save up to $3b

EECA said the opportunity is shifting load, not cutting output.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Shifting power use off-peak could save up to $3b

More Opinion

RBNZ is an excellent institution. Yeah right
Opinion

Andrew Body: RBNZ is an excellent institution. Yeah right

Mum and Dad depositors will pay for the RBNZ's mistakes. 

Andrew Body 5:00am
The Unilever test for Luxon's leadership
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The Unilever test for Luxon's leadership

Turnarounds fail when leaders stop at cost-cutting.

Dileepa Fonseka 26 Jan 2026
The time for macro trading is now
Opinion

Simon Robertson: The time for macro trading is now

One thing is for sure: ‘Macro’ is back.

Simon Robertson 24 Jan 2026
Fletcher's decades of costly missteps
Opinion

Stock & Trade: Fletcher's decades of costly missteps

Can Fletcher finally break its billion-dollar cycle of blunders and write-downs?

Stock & Trade 23 Jan 2026