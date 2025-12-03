AI factories: What to know about the next big AI buzzword

AI factories are effectively a super-automated production line. (Image: Getty)

If you think “AI factory” sounds like one more bit of hype cooked up in Silicon Valley to propel artificial intelligence, you are right.But there is also real infrastructure, money and strategic power sitting behind the phrase, which I’ve heard numerous New Zealand executives throw around this year to describe their approach to developing artificial intelligence in their organisations.To be clear, they are describing an approach to building AI-powered applications and platforms that involves putting all the AI building blocks in place in a way...