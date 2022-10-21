See full details
Are directors next in the firing line for health and safety?

Rebecca Rendle

Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Are directors next in the firing line for health and safety?
Business leaders need to be prepared because the law is maturing. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Business leaders have had almost seven years to understand and meet their due-diligence duties introduced in the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.Is the honeymoon period over and will we see more personal prosecutions of directors who fail to meet these duties?  Two prosecutions have already resulted in directors being found personally liable and fined for not meeting their duties. The potential for a changing tide, where we might see more personal prosecutions against directors, was reinforced by WorkSafe’s warning to company...

