Australian sharemarket bounces back, despite challenges

The Australian economy over the past 12 months has been more resilient than ours. (Image: Unsplash)
Last week, I wrote about New Zealand’s rather underwhelming local earnings season. In fact, it was so underwhelming that this week, the gains for this year on the NZ sharemarket, as represented by the NZX 50, were completely wiped out. This week, I’ll go across the ditch to see if they’ve done any better in the lucky country. Sadly, it doesn’t justify a shopping trip to Melbourne's Toorak Road or, even better, a dinner out at Mimi’s in Coogee beach. Rather, it will be the view from 20,000 feet. Report...
On the Money: All black all over, loving Shelly Bay, fear the economist, and more
On the Money

Tripping down developers' lane, what a reshuffle, still Mainfreight. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Sport

Carlos Alcaraz is the hottest thing in men's tennis

Even other pro players watch the young Spaniard's every move on the court – to learn.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Investments Free

Money Answers: is it risky to rely on KiwiSaver?

The fund is great, but it won't help you retire early or start a business.

Frances Cook 5:00am
More Opinion

Rugby Australia prepares to join the private equity plunge
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Rugby Australia prepares to join the private equity plunge

The Australians are reportedly hunting for an A$250m (NZ$277.4m) cash injection.

Trevor McKewen 08 Sep 2023
Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?
Policy

Jem Traylen: Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?

With the vacancy looming, is it time for the business leader to take the reins?

Jem Traylen 08 Sep 2023
AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: AI in the workplace: potential pitfalls for employers and employees

AI is introducing new complexities when it comes to employment relations.

Rebecca Rendle 08 Sep 2023
Hipkins pitches growing the pie
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins pitches growing the pie

The economic philosophies of Hipkins and Luxon can so far be summed up in two quotes.

Dileepa Fonseka 07 Sep 2023