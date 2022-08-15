See full details
Opinion

Awe of tort: Why corporates must worry about climate-change case

Victoria Young
Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Law of tort pioneers: Mike Hosking (left) and Mike Smith.
Law of tort pioneers: Mike Hosking (left) and Mike Smith.
Victoria Young
Mon, 15 Aug 2022
What could Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking possibly have in common with Mike Smith, the Māori activist taking a landmark climate-change case to the supreme court today? As well as sharing a first name, Smith, like Hosking, could be a pioneer in New Zealand tort law should he succeed this week. The Northland iwi leader’s case against Fonterra, Genesis, Z Energy and four others has already attracted interest from around the globe. In short, Smith says these corporate high-emitters should be liable to the public in various strands of...

Economy
Konnichiwa: NZ Customs Service opens post in Japan
Rebecca Howard | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

The NZ Customs Services had just opened up a new customs counsellor position in Japan. 

Profile FREE
The 'shop with heart' bringing ethical gifts to Auckland and beyond
Ella Somers | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

A handshake and a love of vintage have seen Rose Hope and Sarah Firmston ride the highs and lows of running a small boutique since 2013.

Climate change
Bill on free NZUs puts some companies at risk
Ian Llewellyn | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Climate change minister James Shaw has been working for some time to change the way free carbon units are allocated, with evidence that some polluting firms are being given too many.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

