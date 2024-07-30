Menu
Balancing act: enhancing crop protection and regulatory processes for a sustainable future

(Image: Getty)
Andrew Pearson
Tue, 30 Jul 2024
Crop protection tools are an essential component of modern horticulture. They are critical to food availability and affordability, ensuring we produce food of good quality that is not impacted by pests and diseases and limiting crop losses that contribute to the high quantities of food wasted.Regulation of these tools has to strike a balance. These chemicals are designed to kill or control pests, diseases, or weeds. They must not impact human or ecological health more broadly than that. We have come a long way in the 60 years since Ra...
Eric Watson averts bankruptcy after protest against jurisdiction
Law & Regulation

Eric Watson averts bankruptcy after protest against jurisdiction

The bankruptcy proceedings were stayed pending the liquidators' application.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Technology

NZ startup is building AI for augmenting CEOs' strategising

Astronort can do market research, competition analysis and even strategic modelling.

Ben Moore 5:00am
NZ startup is building AI for augmenting CEOs' strategising
Property

Wealthy developer forces subbies to take huge haircut

Creditors left owing $3m are galled Aaron Ghee has other luxury projects. 

Maria Slade 5:00am
Wealthy developer forces subbies to take huge haircut

More Opinion

Breaking up is hard to do
Markets

Paul McBeth: Breaking up is hard to do

Lest we forget, M&A activity is a cornerstone of public markets. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Running NZ to failure
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Running NZ to failure

Where 'legacy' means old and broken.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Jul 2024
Govt's climate strategy is wrong
Opinion

David Norton: Govt's climate strategy is wrong

We urgently need emissions reductions and Recloaking Papatūānuku now, not later.

David Norton 29 Jul 2024
Nike. Are they doing it?
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Nike. Are they doing it?

Business models are incredibly important. Nike’s is flaying.

Simon Robertson 27 Jul 2024