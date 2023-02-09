Bankrupting Eric Watson

Eric Watson and his bête noire. (Image: Getty)

It seems a near certainty that former high-flyer Eric Watson’s crash back to earth will see him bankrupted. The high court in Auckland this week accepted a $57.5 million summary judgment against the Cullen group of companies and KPMG liquidators Leon Bowker and Luke Norman have confirmed they plan to bankrupt Watson. There’s no indication how long they’ll give him, but given his lack of engagement in New Zealand proceedings in recent years, it’s hard to see him bothering to oppose it. And to be honest, can...