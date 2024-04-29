Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Be curious about red meat, not judgemental

Be curious about red meat, not judgemental
(Image: Getty)
Sirma Karapeeva
Sirma Karapeeva
Mon, 29 Apr 2024
There is a great moment in the television show Ted Lasso where the lead character plays a high-stakes game of darts and quotes a Walt Whitman line advising his opponent to be curious, not judgemental.The scene came to mind after reading recent media commentary about farmers being left to the mercy of commodity cycles because red meat processing companies have failed to move up the value chain because of a lack of branding.To be fair, times are tough in the red meat sector, and the challenging market conditions experienced over the past 18 month...
Where to axe – which agencies have the most senior leaders?
Policy JobWatch 2024

Where to axe – which agencies have the most senior leaders?

MPI says it needs a big team at the top to engage with senior sector leaders.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to

Finance geeks watch the markets, but not many follow every battle in Ukraine.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to
Business

Cloudy Bay Clams sale deadline looms

Offers for the seafood group must be in by May 6, receiver says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Cloudy Bay Clams sale deadline looms

More Opinion

Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to

Finance geeks watch the markets, but not many follow every battle in Ukraine.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
‘Oh, the places you'll go!’ – Dr Seuss
Opinion

Simon Robertson: ‘Oh, the places you'll go!’ – Dr Seuss

Tips and observations from a recent jaunt across Europe and the Middle East.

Simon Robertson 27 Apr 2024
Calling all mediators
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Calling all mediators

Workers and their bosses both need to have access to timely and skilled mediators.

Bronwyn Heenan 26 Apr 2024
Digital currency's big privacy and security issues
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Digital currency's big privacy and security issues

Scheme may be a bridge too far unless it comes with watertight assurances.

Peter Griffin 25 Apr 2024