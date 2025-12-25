Menu
Best of BusinessDesk: My top columns from 2025

Dileepa Fonseka has been a finalist at the Voyager Media Awards four times.
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 25 Dec 2025
A quiet revolution in capital and control(published Dec 1)When Barbara Edmonds stood up at Labour’s conference on Saturday and said New Zealand “can’t pay for everything”, she was doing more than lowering expectations for the political left. She was joining a small but growing group of politicians telling business, investors and voters that the era of easy promises is over. A few weeks earlier, Transport Minister Chris Bishop gave a similar exhortation to realism, this time over the Government’s proposed...
Law & Regulation Obituary

Former High Court judge Robert Smellie dies

Smellie presided over the Equiticorp case and in retirement became a major Labour donor.

Thomas Manch 24 Dec 2025
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket edges up in thin pre-Christmas trade

The S&P/NZX 50 is up just 3.3% for 2025 with two and a half days left to trade.

Jamie Gray 24 Dec 2025
Primary Sector

ComCom flags concerns over Godfrey Hirst Bremworth deal

The regulator fears the merged firm could lift carpet prices for Kiwi buyers.

Jaime Lyth 24 Dec 2025
