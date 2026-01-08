Menu
Best of BusinessDesk: My top columns from 2025

Pattrick Smellie is BusinessDesk's founding editor.
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 08 Jan 2026
The future of news: yet another reckon(published April 28)If there’s one thing journalists are talking about a lot at the moment, it’s the future of their vocation as a career. The loss of advertising is lamented. Its return has long been expected. However, it has failed to materialise and may now never do so. Former New Zealand Herald editor Gavin Ellis has tracked the numbers for years, and the findings are stark. NZ advertising spend shows an exponential increase on digital platforms that has not gone pro...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
World

BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid

BlueScope also criticised the bid’s reliance on debt financing.

The Wall Street Journal 8:40am
Finance

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
