Opinion

Best of BusinessDesk: My top columns from 2025

David Chaplin is the founder of Investment News NZ.
David Chaplin
Tue, 30 Dec 2025
KiwiSaver is leaking(published Aug 26)The car had another oil freakout. Lubricant levels were dangerously low, it said; service required, it said. Why didn’t you tell me earlier? I said. And where were the oil stains on the driveway to warn of this potential engine-killing event? The mechanic explained it later: modern cars, or this one anyway, have a sponge-like device that soaks up any leaking oil to prevent damage to property values caused by unsightly driveway stains. Or something like that. But the sponge also conceale...
The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist
The Wall Street Journal

Crustaceans bound for Costco were stolen in a phishing and impersonation scam.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Policy

Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings

The university has established itself as a global leader in ‘genetic AI’.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

A selection of Peter Griffin’s columns from 2025. 

Peter Griffin 5:00am
More Opinion

Opinion

Opportunities, claws and hooks
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: Opportunities, claws and hooks

NZ's foreign direct investment is $41b.

Cameron Bagrie 30 Dec 2025
Opinion

Maria Slade: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Maria Slade's best columns span property, civics education and Auckland's CBD.  

Maria Slade 29 Dec 2025
Opinion

Stock & Trade: Top columns from 2025

BusinessDesk puts the spotlight on New Zealand corporates.

Stock & Trade 26 Dec 2025