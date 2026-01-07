Best of BusinessDesk: My top columns from 2025

Eden Bradfield writes about markets, companies and investment for BusinessDesk.

Sizing up a Williams Corporation IPO(published Oct 18)Listings on the NZX are threadbare, to say the least. It seems not a week goes by that some business rag or another publishes another “think piece” about the dearth of listings on our bourse. You might as well just insert the sound of crickets and be done with it. Matthew Horncastle has announced Williams Corporation’s intention to list on the NZX by October 2027. Williams Corporation develops and sells residential housing. Locate Technologies has als...