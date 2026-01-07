Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Best of BusinessDesk: My top columns from 2025

Best of BusinessDesk: My top columns from 2025
Eden Bradfield writes about markets, companies and investment for BusinessDesk.
Eden Bradfield
Eden Bradfield
Wed, 07 Jan 2026
Sizing up a Williams Corporation IPO(published Oct 18)Listings on the NZX are threadbare, to say the least.  It seems not a week goes by that some business rag or another publishes another “think piece” about the dearth of listings on our bourse.  You might as well just insert the sound of crickets and be done with it.  Matthew Horncastle has announced Williams Corporation’s intention to list on the NZX by October 2027. Williams Corporation develops and sells residential housing. Locate Technologies has als...
NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025
Environment

NZ and global temperatures push near record highs in 2025

Kawerau recorded the highest temperature of 35.6C on December 7.

Greg Hurrell 1:30pm
World

BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid

BlueScope also criticised the bid’s reliance on debt financing.

The Wall Street Journal 8:40am
BlueScope rejects Steel Dynamics, SGH takeover bid
Finance

Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

New entrants, fundraising and consolidation are on the cards.

Andy Macdonald 5:00am
Tailwinds push open banking into 2026 and beyond

More Opinion

Clifford Bay: The one that got away again
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Clifford Bay: The one that got away again

Benefits of an alternative port for rail ferries justify a top-level rethink.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Pattrick Smellie co-founded BusinessDesk in 2008. 

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Our analyst's approach to economics is non-ideological and pragmatic.

Cameron Bagrie 05 Jan 2026
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Peter Griffin: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

A selection of Peter Griffin’s columns from 2025. 

Peter Griffin 02 Jan 2026