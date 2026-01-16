Best of BusinessDesk: My top columns from 2025

Bronwyn Heenan is known for evaluating commercial risk. (Image: Supplied)

Modern slavery in the spotlight, but no Government action?(published Aug 02)Former Gloriavale members filed a multimillion-dollar class action lawsuit against the trust behind Gloriavale last week, alleging practices amounting to slavery and child labour. Modern slavery is an ongoing, worldwide concern, and New Zealand is not immune. It is, therefore, somewhat surprising that the Government has disbanded the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group, which was set up to provide advice on modern slavery law. The advisory group was...