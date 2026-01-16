Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Best of BusinessDesk: My top columns from 2025

Best of BusinessDesk: My top columns from 2025
Bronwyn Heenan is known for evaluating commercial risk. (Image: Supplied)
Bronwyn Heenan
Bronwyn Heenan
Fri, 16 Jan 2026
Modern slavery in the spotlight, but no Government action?(published Aug 02)Former Gloriavale members filed a multimillion-dollar class action lawsuit against the trust behind Gloriavale last week, alleging practices amounting to slavery and child labour. Modern slavery is an ongoing, worldwide concern, and New Zealand is not immune.  It is, therefore, somewhat surprising that the Government has disbanded the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group, which was set up to provide advice on modern slavery law. The advisory group was...
Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025
Technology Best of BD Reviews

Best of BusinessDesk: Top tech reviews from 2025

Two keyboards, a TV glow-up and some vacuums.

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
World

Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both

It isn’t for sale, and the consequences of a military takeover would be dire.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Greenland or NATO? Trump can’t have both
Cars Opinion

Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

The biggest threat may not be flaming out spectacularly.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Tesla’s greatest threat is being boring

More Opinion

The battle for the central bank's 'soul'
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: The battle for the central bank's 'soul'

Central banks might have pushed too far into the twilight zone.

Cameron Bagrie 15 Jan 2026
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Simon Robertson: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Our Saturday columnist has worked with some of the world's biggest investment firms.

Simon Robertson 10 Jan 2026
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025
Opinion

Rachael Judge: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Our columnist is a partner in Simpson Grierson’s employment law group. 

Rachael Judge 09 Jan 2026
Clifford Bay: The one that got away again
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Clifford Bay: The one that got away again

Benefits of an alternative port for rail ferries justify a top-level rethink.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Jan 2026