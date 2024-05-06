Menu
Business abhors a vacuum

PM Christopher Luxon must surely have been hoping for a less turbulent start to the term. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 06 May 2024
A brief burst of euphoria about New Zealand being run like a business has morphed into a period of panic that we’re not a particularly thriving one.Treasury’s chief economic adviser Dominick Stephens shared his insights into how some of the forecasting for the budget was going at a lecture at AUT University in Auckland last week. Stephens said Treasury was in the process of “successively downgrading our forecasts” around where the economy was going.“It’s really not an optimistic story right now …...
