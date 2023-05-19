Menu
Business of Sport: Betting capers and the strange case of ACC and NZ Rugby

Action you can bet on. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 19 May 2023
Five years ago this weekend, the United States Supreme Court overturned what was known as the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act and launched a legal sports betting industry that has become a financial juggernaut. Until that day, betting on sport in the US was largely limited to Las Vegas. But since then, Americans have legally wagered over US$220 billion (NZ$352b) on sport, of which sports betting companies have taken US$17b in revenue. Of America's 52 states, 33 have legalised betting and every major sporting le...
Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says
Finance

It entered voluntary administration in early May. 

Riley Kennedy 3:05pm
Economy

Luxon defends scrip subsidy repeal

A day after the budget, National are stuck defending their own statements.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:32pm
Economy

NZ continues to import more than it exports

China remains our largest trading partner. 

Rebecca Howard 1:30pm
