Business of Sport: Blame for Super Rugby breakdown depends on who you believe

Rugby Australia’s "controversial and voluble" chair Hamish McLennan. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 02 Jun 2023
There are typically conflicting reports on the breakdown of Super Rugby Pacific’s future following revelations that progress on the independent commission created to make the competition more meaningful has ground to a shuddering halt.Who’s to blame depends on what side of the Tasman you reside on.This NZ Herald story headlined "Super Rugby Pacific’s future in doubt after Rugby Australia’s ‘betrayal’ of New Zealand Rugby" lays responsibility firmly in the camp of Rugby Australia (RA), claiming &ldqu...
Investors take an early long weekend as the NZX drifts
Markets Market close

Investors take an early long weekend as the NZX drifts

The NZ50 was slightly ahead for the week and is up about 3.3% for the year so far.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Bloomberg

Australia raises national minimum wage 5.75%

The rise supports low-paid workers at a time of rising living costs.

Bloomberg 3:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 02, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Opinion

Wellington – more flat whites, fewer faux pas
Opinion

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: Wellington – more flat whites, fewer faux pas

Tips for that great Kiwi corporate tradition of being “On Business to Wellington”. 

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 5:00am
Prepare for the robot productivity ‘shock’
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Prepare for the robot productivity ‘shock’

There are implications for the labour market, education and culture.

Peter Griffin 01 Jun 2023
Is the FMA trigger-happy with its special powers?
Policy

David Chaplin: Is the FMA trigger-happy with its special powers?

The FMA can compel silence from those it speaks to. Is it doing so too often?

David Chaplin 31 May 2023
Nurses' strike over safe staffing is a symptom of a wider disease
Opinion Free

Ian Powell: Nurses' strike over safe staffing is a symptom of a wider disease

Nurses said they were worn out with illness, injury and missed meal breaks.

Ian Powell 31 May 2023