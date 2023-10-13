Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Business of Sport: Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming

Business of Sport: Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming
Ardie Savea of the All Blacks talks to the media during a press conference after a NZ All Blacks training session. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
It’s a headline I’ve been expecting to read. I just didn’t know when.But there it was in the middle of the week leading up to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals ... an “exclusive” in England’s Daily Mail.“Is Test rugby on the brink of a Middle Eastern takeover?”(Image: Daily Mail)Beneath the blazing headline, the Mail breathlessly claimed the Springboks and the Wallabies are the subjects of tabled investment offers from Middle East sovereign wealth funds.Qatar has approached Australia, and Saudi A...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims
Markets

Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims

 The company is briefing analysts now and is expected to resume trading on Monday.

Victoria Young 2:29pm
Markets

Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

The broadcaster is being targeted by a mystery would-be buyer.

Staff reporters 1:45pm
Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted
Markets

Sky reveals mystery bid talks

The mystery bid comes at the bottom of the market for media companies.

Daniel Dunkley 12:00pm
Sky reveals mystery bid talks

More Opinion

How super is the market regulator?
Markets

Paul McBeth: How super is the market regulator?

The FMA will also need more people to keep the market tickety-boo.

Paul McBeth 12 Oct 2023
Which party has the more compelling vision for tech?
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Which party has the more compelling vision for tech?

The short-termism of our political system means we’ve under-invested in NZ's tech.

Peter Griffin 12 Oct 2023
Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge
Opinion

David Chaplin: Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge

Fletcher Building may face some resistance in pushing through director nominees.

David Chaplin 11 Oct 2023
The public service – what's next?
Opinion Peter's Principles

Nikitin Sallee: The public service – what's next?

A risk-averse and politically sensitive public service awaits a new government, and CEO.

Nikitin Sallee 11 Oct 2023