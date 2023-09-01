Menu
Business of Sport: NZ Rugby’s ‘Red Wedding’ must lead to real change

All Black Richie Mo'unga is double-tackled by Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
When it comes to microphone drops, it’s difficult to top David Pilkington’s effort on Thursday when the long-awaited independent review into the governance of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) landed with all the impact of a Springboks "bomb squad" blowing up the All Blacks. Pilkington is not a name readily known to rugby fans. But the former Ports of Tauranga chair and governance expert could yet have the most profound impact on the game here in decades. As the chair of the independent review committee, which also include...
James Gardner-Hopkins legal win overturned
Policy

James Gardner-Hopkins legal win overturned

A judge was within his rights not to appoint the disgraced lawyer to a consenting panel.

Oliver Lewis 4:05pm
Energy

Govt seeks advice on first offshore wind farm consent application

Wind Quarry Zealandia may have jumped the gun on its offshore wind farm application.

Greg Hurrell 3:00pm
Law & Regulation

Fund manager fights for name suppression over assault charge

It's alleged that he blinded his neighbour in a backyard dispute.

Staff reporters 2:18pm
