Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Business of Sport: Player strike may cost Warriors player Shaun Johnson prize medal

Business of Sport: Player strike may cost Warriors player Shaun Johnson prize medal
Warriors player Shaun Johnson. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
The elongated National Rugby League players’ strike could cost Warriors player Shaun Johnson the biggest individual prize in the code. The strike, now coming into its fourth week, reached new heights this week with all players in the Australian men’s and women’s franchise competition covering National Rugby League (NRL) logos on their playing strip for the popular “Women In League” round. It won’t affect the third-placed Warriors men’s team, given they have a bye this weekend. B...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Complaints over wage subsidy attack ads partially upheld
Law & Regulation

Complaints over wage subsidy attack ads partially upheld

The Integrity Institute has been ordered to withdraw its ads in their current form.

Greg Hurrell 4:01pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog

Concerns touch on some but not all products in combined Lactalis and DPA portfolio.

Rebecca Howard 3:20pm
Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog
Bloomberg

Trump faces fresh charges in Mar-a-Lago secret documents probe

Prosecutors allege Trump and two of his employees tried to delete security footage.

Bloomberg 1:15pm
Trump faces fresh charges in Mar-a-Lago secret documents probe

More Opinion

Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace

All businesses should be ready to manage and support employees’ mental health.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
The RBNZ will be paying close attention to the jobs data
Opinion

Rebecca Howard: The RBNZ will be paying close attention to the jobs data

The market is pricing a 50% chance of a November rate hike. 

Rebecca Howard 27 Jul 2023
What's lacking in the app formerly known as Twitter
Opinion

Peter Griffin: What's lacking in the app formerly known as Twitter

The rebrand signals the start of Musk’s plan to try and save the tech company.

Peter Griffin 27 Jul 2023
What’s the FMA scenario?
Opinion

David Chaplin: What’s the FMA scenario?

The FMA will be judging climate-reporting firms partly on their narrative flair.

David Chaplin 26 Jul 2023