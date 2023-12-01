Menu
Business of Sport: Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality

(Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
And so we get down to the nitty-gritty … the players have spoken, the New Zealand Rugby board has spoken. Now, too, have the provincial unions (PUs).It’s time for the rubber to hit the road in the Great Rugby Reform War – only the handbrake remains firmly on due to what looks very plainly like obstinance from the provincial unions.Yes, the 26 PUs who technically make up NZ Rugby (NZR) have pledged support and willingness to compromise on key recommendations from what will always now be known as the Pilkington report.&nbs...
On the Money: Scaring Winston, securing Peter Francis, PR values and more
On the Money

Bank execs give you a clue, the Willis chrysalis, a Cotto lament and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy Analysis

Air NZ's A-list influencer play

Air New Zealand's day of the bigwigs gives corporates a say. 

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
World

Volunteers flock to Israel to fill jobs made vacant by conflict

Airline passengers speak of filling voids caused by the war with Hamas.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
