Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Aussie rugby in bid that could end trans-Tasman enmity

(Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 05 May 2023
Rugby Australia is about to make a bold move that could mend its fractured relationship with New Zealand Rugby and establish the two warring unions as commercial bedfellows once again.While the trans-Tasman relationship is not as polar-icy as it was in 2020 when NZ Rugby's (NZR) arrogant and ill-conceived moves to hijack Super Rugby were exposed amid a fiery response from Australia, it still needs to thaw further.Whether they like it or not (and NZR stubbornly refused to acknowledge it for two years), the two unions are linked at the hip, w...
New Channel X music station to replace Today FM
Media

New Channel X music station to replace Today FM

MediaWorks is teasing the launch of the new station on the streaming app Rova.

Daniel Dunkley 3:02pm
Economy

Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch

The Te Pāti Māori bill goes too far, says environment minister David Parker.

Pattrick Smellie 1:22pm
Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch
Law & Regulation

Supermarket duopoly loses final appeal

A multi-year legal battle over alcohol sales between the Auckland council and the two big supermarket operators has ended in the council's favour.

Greg Hurrell 11:40am
Supermarket duopoly loses final appeal

Chaos and confusion in the health system
Opinion Free

Ian Powell: Chaos and confusion in the health system

Localities were key to delivering great health outcomes across NZ's regions. They're yet to get going.

Ian Powell 5:00am
Outrage you can bank on
Finance

Paul McBeth: Outrage you can bank on

You don't have to hug a banker, but do you need to hate them?

Paul McBeth 04 May 2023
Our politicians need to wake up to the power of AI
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Our politicians need to wake up to the power of AI

We have no national strategy for artificial intelligence and no legislation in the pipeline.

Peter Griffin 04 May 2023
Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022
Opinion

David Chaplin: Negative space – how most assets fell to earth in 2022

Mercer's ‘Periodic Table' of annual investment returns shows how negative 2022 was.

David Chaplin 03 May 2023