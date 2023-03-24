Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear

Business of Sport: The curious case of NZ Rugby's big announcement you didn't hear
Newly announced All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
Wow, that was a big announcement out of nowhere, wasn’t it?  All quiet, and then … bang, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) does it again and throws an unexpected curve ball.I’m talking about the Scott Robertson All Blacks coaching appointment, right?No, actually. I’m referring to the OTHER big rugby announcement of the week – the ONE you didn’t hear about. The one that is not being fiercely debated on Twitter and other social media. The one that has slipped under the radar.A $100 million sale of equity to NZ inst...
National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics
Policy

National's '3Rs' education feint is smart politics

Plenty of floating voters are parents with kids at school.

Pattrick Smellie 12:30pm
Finance

Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m

The estimated fee increase reflects a rise in Infratil's CDC Data Centres stake. 

Jenny Ruth 10:50am
Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023

More Opinion

Policy bonfire leaves burning questions for gig economy
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Policy bonfire leaves burning questions for gig economy

The Uber case won’t provide the answers.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
The sound and the fury of banking failures
Finance

Paul McBeth: The sound and the fury of banking failures

Local fund managers may have been hit, but it's nothing they can't handle.

Paul McBeth 23 Mar 2023
How we can make the most of the public cloud splurge
Opinion Free

Peter Griffin: How we can make the most of the public cloud splurge

Microsoft and AWS are expected to have datacentres operating here next year.

Peter Griffin 23 Mar 2023
The Credit Suisse capital stack attack
Opinion

David Chaplin: The Credit Suisse capital stack attack

The Swiss authorities have overturned convention.

David Chaplin 22 Mar 2023