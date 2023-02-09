Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Chipping away at Ardern's legacy

Chipping away at Ardern's legacy
Hipkins seems to have abandoned many of the commitments of his predecessor. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
Chris Hipkins jettisoned so much of his predecessor’s agenda on Wednesday you wondered if he was about to announce the cancellation of his own surname and a plan for a commission to look into a new one beginning with “L”. The merger between RNZ and TVNZ and the biofuels mandate were axed, the social insurance scheme was put off to some undefined date of economic prosperity, hate speech changes were fobbed off to the Law Commission to take another look at them and the Three Waters concept will be refined.And that was only...
Energy

Largest solar farm planned for Christchurch airport's hydrogen future

Grid-scale solar is getting closer with this week's second announcement of a solar farm in Canterbury.

Greg Hurrell 5:05pm
Media Free Partner content

Sponsored: JCDecaux prioritises ESG as a key driver of growth in New Zealand

JCDecaux takes ESG seriously in NZ and globally

5:00pm
Media

Netflix bans account sharing in NZ as streaming giants tighten belts

Streaming giants are starting to feel the pinch.

Daniel Dunkley 3:10pm

More Opinion

Opinion

Peter Griffin: NZ's missing the synthetic biology revolution

Despite producing LanzaTech, we've missed a huge opportunity.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Bankrupting Eric Watson

Would bankruptcy be a high enough price for Eric Watson to pay?

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Somewhere over the benchmark, fees fly high

A Russell NZ analysis follows criticism of performance fee practices.

David Chaplin 08 Feb 2023
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Trainer wheels on for Hipkins in Canberra

There was just a hint of rookie in Chris Hipkins's first foray onto the international stage.

Pattrick Smellie 08 Feb 2023