Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Choose a side: the greenwash revolution rages on

Choose a side: the greenwash revolution rages on
The French revolutionary hero/villain Honoré Gabriel Riqueti, Count of Mirabeau. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 14 Jun 2023
Australasian financial regulators have been getting their hands dirty with environmental, social and governance issues this year.Last week, for example, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) chair, Joe Longo, reworked a quote from French revolutionary hero/villain Honoré Gabriel Riqueti, Count of Mirabeau, as a modern-day slogan for the environmental, social and governance (ESG) movement.In the original version penned more than 200 years ago, Mirabeau wrote (as translated from French): “If honesty did not exis...
Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts
Finance

Commerce Commission warns HSBC over credit contracts

HSBC's credit contract disclosures were not up to scratch.

Staff reporters 1:30pm
Property

Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance

The land developer says it has 6,751 units slated for future delivery.

Brent Melville 1:20pm
Winton moves to 'lower end' of $72m profit guidance
Policy

Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

Not enough bids above the confidential reserve price came to clear all units on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 1:07pm
Carbon auction fails as buyers sit tight

More Opinion

Farmers win again on climate measures
Primary Sector

Pattrick Smellie: Farmers win again on climate measures

The farm lobby is delighted by National's delay to agricultural emissions policy.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jun 2023
Sustainable flying: living the pipedream
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Sustainable flying: living the pipedream

To keep flying, the aviation industry needs sustainable aviation fuels. Is that realistic?

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jun 2023
Not in anybody's backyard
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Not in anybody's backyard

Do people not like apartments or do we just not allow enough to be built?

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Jun 2023
GPs close to death by a thousand cuts
Opinion

Ian Powell: GPs close to death by a thousand cuts

Running a GP practice can be rewarding but time-consuming, and few doctors want that life.

Ian Powell 12 Jun 2023