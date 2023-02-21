Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Construction, carbon and the climate crisis

Construction, carbon and the climate crisis
(Image: Getty)
David Symons
David Symons
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
The extreme weather seen in the past few weeks is just the beginning and we can no longer ignore the climate crisis. Decarbonisation must happen faster across all sectors – not least in the operation and construction of the built environment, which is responsible for 20% of New Zealand's total greenhouse gas emissions.Worldwide, buildings and construction contribute almost 40% of global emissions.The record-setting atmospheric river that lashed Auckland, Northland and Coromandel earlier this month was yet another reminder that we...
Listed Companies

Vector's half year profits down in 'challenging' environment

Increased electricity and gas revenue drove increased earnings for the Dec 2022 half-year.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Finance

Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators

The report noted books and records were not kept up to date.

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Opinion

Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: The scene is set for some big post-cyclone spending

It is hard to see how tax cuts are even remotely affordable.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Ryman burned through hundreds of millions of dollars

Ryman Healthcare’s cardinal rule against raising fresh equity led to irrational decision-making.

Jenny Ruth 20 Feb 2023
Opinion

John Cuthbertson: Tax that ignores inflation is ripping off our savers

Inflation is taking a bite out of savers’ term deposit interest – but there might be a simple solution.

John Cuthbertson 20 Feb 2023
Opinion

Warren Couillault: ChatGPT will give white-collar workers the blues

Automation once spelt the end of the blue-collar worker. The tables have turned.

Warren Couillault 18 Feb 2023