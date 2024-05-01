Menu
Containing multitudes: diversity inside the KiwiSaver envelope

David Chaplin
Wed, 01 May 2024
When annual statements start landing in a month or two, KiwiSaver members can look forward to a better year-on-year envelope-opening experience.Following the 2023 result when the average KiwiSaver diversified fund return ranged from dire to bleak, the latest 12-month performance figures to the end of March this year are uniformly sunny.According to the just-released March quarter investment survey from actuarial consultancy firm Melville Jessup Weaver (MJW), the median growth and conservative funds were up 15.3% and 7.4%, respectively, over the...
