Cooperation the key to electrifying the economy while addressing hardship

(Image: Getty)
Bridget Abernethy
Bridget Abernethy
Wed, 13 Mar 2024
At a time when the energy sector is ramping up consumer care efforts and developing innovations to help electrify New Zealand’s economy, it’s disappointing to see the Consumer Advocacy Council claim the sector is risking its social licence to operate.Consumer Advocacy Council (CAC) chair Deborah Hart says customers want electricity that is ”affordable, reliable and sustainable; in that order”.These are the same criteria the World Energy Council uses in its “trilemma” rankings, which give a global overview of...
