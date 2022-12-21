Covid isn't taking a Christmas break, but our response is

Some of the more controversial powers that underpinned our response have been scaled back. (Image: Getty)

We've all been hoping that covid-19 would take the summer off, but it's looking increasingly likely that there will be an unwelcome guest at this year's Christmas festivities.In light of that, and the government's announcement earlier this month that a royal commission will examine New Zealand's response to the pandemic, I've been looking at the current status of New Zealand's legislative response to covid-19. Let's look at how things have changed since the pandemic started and the response powers the govern...