Crypto fans warned that new technology does not make financial risk disappear

(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
Jesus Coin is down about 16% today.True believers can pick up a Jesus Coin for just US$0.000000046 or thereabouts, depending on the micro-second – there are currently 156 trillion or so in circulation out of the maximum 777 trillion to be ‘issued’.Is Jesus real? Dunno, but this Jesus appears to have resurrected from a joke format released in 2019.'Unique advantage'According to Investopedia, the original launch pitch claimed the crypto had “the unique advantage of providing global access to Jesus that’s safe...
