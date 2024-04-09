Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Dazed and confused: Cannasouth calls for help

Dazed and confused: Cannasouth calls for help
Mark Lucas had been trialling and growing industrial hemp for almost two decades before Cannasouth listed. (Image: Alan Gibson)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 09 Apr 2024
It’s easy to look at the voluntary administration of Cannasouth late on a Friday afternoon with jaded eyes. The medicinal cannabis firm had grand ambitions to latch on to the surging global market and stole a march on its local rivals by going public in 2019, raising $10 million at 50 cents a share and touting its ability to secure licences and strong relationships with regulators as selling points. The calibre of founders Nic Foreman and Mark Lucas was impressive. They’d been trialling and growing industrial hemp for almo...
10,000 EV chargers means sorting out lines companies
Infrastructure

10,000 EV chargers means sorting out lines companies

Changes needed to reach government targets. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Bloomberg

Australia pension fund says now is the time to buy private assets

'Now is a better time to put money into private markets'. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Australia pension fund says now is the time to buy private assets
Technology

Big Tech has a big cash problem

Any acquisitions companies attempt will bring scrutiny and delays.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Big Tech has a big cash problem

More Opinion

Mojo lost, NZ’s battle against gloom
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Mojo lost, NZ’s battle against gloom

This country seems to be setting a record for mentions of the word 'mojo'.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 Apr 2024
Love him or hate him, Elon Musk is significant
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Love him or hate him, Elon Musk is significant

The multibillionaire is one of the great minds of our time, and here's why.

Simon Robertson 06 Apr 2024
From boardroom giants to agile innovators
Opinion

Julia Jones: From boardroom giants to agile innovators

The world is experiencing a structural wave now, and this tide of change is unstoppable.

Julia Jones 05 Apr 2024
We're not as wealthy as we thought
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: We're not as wealthy as we thought

Reverse-engineering the numbers is no way to fund fiscal policy.

Cameron Bagrie 05 Apr 2024