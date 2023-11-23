Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Did Supie’s directors get caught up in the hype?

Did Supie’s directors get caught up in the hype?
The challenger became the challenged. (Image: Supie)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
The failure of would-be grocery upstart Supie would be sad if it wasn’t so frustrating.It’s one thing for a young entrepreneur to take a bold idea and give it a go, put up a good fight and then wind things down.Failure happens when you take risks, and the lessons gleaned from an unsuccessful foray into the unknown are priceless.We’re often boosters to those who give it a go and are perhaps a little too harsh on those who fall by the wayside, but that doesn’t give directors a free pass when their poor decisions veer off t...
NZ firms good enough to go global: Don Braid
Markets

NZ firms good enough to go global: Don Braid

Mainfreight boss says more NZ companies should compete offshore and bring cash home.

Staff reporters 8:00am
World

Sam Altman returning to OpenAI as CEO

Three board members lose their seats after five-day stand-off.

The Wall Street Journal 7:30am
Sam Altman returning to OpenAI as CEO
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: NZ's own stablecoin, and OpenAI drama's NZ impact

With Easy Crypto CEO and co-founder Janine Grainger.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: NZ's own stablecoin, and OpenAI drama's NZ impact

More Opinion

What to learn from the OpenAI board debacle
Opinion

Peter Griffin: What to learn from the OpenAI board debacle

Fair play to the OpenAI board for standing firm on their principles if that was intended.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Why outcomes are in
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why outcomes are in

The FMA isn’t the only regulator pondering outcomes.

David Chaplin 22 Nov 2023
ESG clauses in supply chains soon to be a prerequisite
Opinion

Daniel Street: ESG clauses in supply chains soon to be a prerequisite

Supply chain emissions are on average 11 times greater than operational emissions.

Daniel Street 22 Nov 2023
Talking to the taxman about trusts
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Talking to the taxman about trusts

The most detailed view so far of how trusts are used has just been released.

Pattrick Smellie 21 Nov 2023