Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

DIY disconnection: why KiwiSaver selfies haven’t taken off

DIY disconnection: why KiwiSaver selfies haven’t taken off
(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 10 May 2023
“Kiwis,” according to Sharesies, “have told us they want to feel more connected to their KiwiSaver investments and have more control and confidence over how and where they invest.”Sharesies is about to find out exactly how many New Zealanders really want a more intimate relationship with their KiwiSaver money with the imminent second-phase launch of its scheme allowing members to punt up to half of their retirement savings on direct shares – NZ stock exchange-only for now but ultimately opening up to Australian and...
Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m
Policy

Auckland council's budget shortfall now $375m

Wayne Brown says covering the shortfall with rates would require a 22.5% average increase.

Oliver Lewis 1:52pm
KiwiSaver

Sigh of relief: multi-sector KiwiSaver returns on the rise

Returns ranged from 2.9% for the conservative category to 5.6% for aggressive.

Ella Somers 1:00pm
Sigh of relief: multi-sector KiwiSaver returns on the rise
Bloomberg

PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal

It was the latest shoe to drop in a crisis that has gripped the firm for months.

Bloomberg 12:10pm
PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal

More Opinion

Why Te Pāti Māori will struggle to be the kingmaker
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Why Te Pāti Māori will struggle to be the kingmaker

The conditions for Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori to form a government this year are difficult to foresee.

Pattrick Smellie 09 May 2023
The great repricing could be more painful than it sounds
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: The great repricing could be more painful than it sounds

Now that the economy has hit stormy waters, there are plenty of people that saw the storm coming.

Dileepa Fonseka 08 May 2023
Lax migrant checks mean the vultures are circling
Opinion

Iain MacLeod: Lax migrant checks mean the vultures are circling

A mad rush to approve temporary visas risks an increase in migrant exploitation.

Iain MacLeod 08 May 2023
In the gloom of the markets, I see a glimmer of hope
Opinion

Warren Couillault: In the gloom of the markets, I see a glimmer of hope

There are parallels between NZ's recovery from the GFC and today's choppy markets.

Warren Couillault 06 May 2023