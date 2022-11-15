Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Everybody hates the RMA, but will we be happy now?

Everybody hates the RMA, but will we be happy now?
Policy geeks' paradise: David Parker (left) and Tony Randerson unveil RMA reform proposals in mid-2020. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 15 Nov 2022
For anyone who ever took up the catch-cry of “reform the RMA”, today is a red-letter day.After five years’ gestation, the two bills to replace the 31-year-old Resource Management Act will finally be tabled in parliament. They are the Natural and Built Environments Bill, and the Spatial Planning Bill.Their patient legislative midwife, environment minister David Parker, has shown rare stamina in getting to this point.The project has been under way since Labour was elected to lead a government in late 2017 – and finally the...
Primary Sector

Camera rollout a lost opportunity

The commercial fishing industry is urging the government to be more forward-thinking.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Transport

Interislander leads the way – on exemptions

Regulator Maritime NZ has granted KiwiRail three times as many rule exemptions than its Cook Strait rival.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Technology

No worries Houston, the Kiwis solved the problem

Step aside space industry, we're exporting wool to the moon and back.

Jem Traylen 6:00am

More Opinion

Sport

Trevor McKewen: Will NZ Rugby back Black Ferns?

NZ Rugby has the country's most marketable athlete in Ruby Tui.

Trevor McKewen 14 Nov 2022
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Cash-stashing and bank-bashing

The banks are earning more from the money they have in settlement cash accounts than from actual banking.

Jenny Ruth 14 Nov 2022
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Why investors like deadlocked US politics

Signs of a sharemarket rally suggest investors are focusing on the fiscal constraints the Biden administration will likely face over the next two years.

Warren Couillault 12 Nov 2022
Opinion Free

Iain MacLeod: Immigration chaos does real harm

There's no evidence to prove that high demand broke immigration's platform.

Iain MacLeod 12 Nov 2022