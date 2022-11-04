See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Opinion

Fair pay agreements – what you can do to prepare

Rebecca Rendle

Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Fair pay agreements – what you can do to prepare
Employment minister Michael Wood with the Fair Pay Agreements Bill. (Image: Facebook)
Rebecca Rendle
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 04 Nov 2022
RELATED
Our survey of employers identified many concerns with the Fair Pay Agreements Bill, with 75% saying they weren’t in favour of it. But fair pay agreements (FPAs) are coming, like it or not, with the legislation coming into effect on Dec 1. There is no doubt that unions will be quick off the mark to initiate the first FPAs in early December.While the Act and National parties have promised to repeal the law if elected next year, avoiding engaging and waiting in hope of a post-election repeal runs the real risk of breaching good faith ob...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
Wayne Brown keeps tabs on Christchurch's housing intensification defiance
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Fresh from jointly opposing Three Waters, Wayne Brown is watching how Christchurch fares over its intensification defiance.

Listed Companies
Zoono CEO quits as financial woes mount
Denise McNabb | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Zoono's latest chief executive lasted just seven months at the company that manufactures long-life hand and surface sanitiser.

Finance
Regus-owned Auckland working space in administration, owing $25m
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Creditors will decide whether to liquidate the company on Monday.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.