Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Finally, a small stand is made against Big Tech

Finally, a small stand is made against Big Tech
The Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill represents an effort to address the power imbalance between large digital platforms and news outlets. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 04 Jul 2024
The coalition Government’s decision to forge ahead with an amended Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill is the right one, even if the outcome for media outlets is far from certain.The media industry had been asking for such a regime that would allow it to negotiate content licensing deals with the likes of Meta, Google and Microsoft, with a government backstop if terms couldn’t be agreed.That’s exactly what Australia did in 2021, which has resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars being paid to media outlets there, even if Face...
Aussie shares rise for first time in new financial year
Markets

Aussie shares rise for first time in new financial year

The ASX200 finished up 0.3% after better-than-expected domestic retail sales data.

AAP 7:45am
Primary Sector

Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé

Dairy makes up 21% of Nestlé's scope 3 or 'on farm' emissions.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Reducing farm emissions is about future proofing: Nestlé
Property

Anglicans get permission to demolish Parnell lodge

The property is across the road from one of the most luxurious developments in NZ.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Anglicans get permission to demolish Parnell lodge

More Opinion

Benchmark-beaters: how ESG gives indexers active power
Opinion

David Chaplin: Benchmark-beaters: how ESG gives indexers active power

The ESG push among institutional investors is changing the mix.

David Chaplin 03 Jul 2024
Has ArborGen finally crossed the Rubicon?
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Has ArborGen finally crossed the Rubicon?

Long-suffering shareholders might be dubious about the emerging green shoots.

Paul McBeth 02 Jul 2024
Our nation of tinkerers
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Our nation of tinkerers

From wine to Wētā, New Zealanders are always excelling at something.  

Simon Robertson 29 Jun 2024
Is Wellington still a great place to start up?
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Is Wellington still a great place to start up?

The startup community will have to take the lead in reviving the capital's tech vibe.

Peter Griffin 27 Jun 2024