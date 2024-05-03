Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Fish rots from the head down

Fish rots from the head down
(Image: Getty)
Julia Jones
Julia Jones
Fri, 03 May 2024
The saying "a fish rots from the head down" illustrates that an organisation's problems often stem from its leadership. This underscores the importance of strong, accountable leaders in top positions. Unfortunately, New Zealand's business scene is experiencing its fair share of challenges, with many leaders clinging to outdated approaches to tackling modern problems.The business landscape is struggling because many leaders here still use old institutional thinking to address problems in the new world. They rely on sk...
BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover
Markets

BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover

The executives have already begun conversations with key stakeholders.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

Buffett rules out ‘eye-popping’ returns, investors aren’t listening

As investors gather this weekend, Berkshire is poised to hit a US$1 trillion valuation.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Buffett rules out ‘eye-popping’ returns, investors aren’t listening
Economy

BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift

The cost-to-income ratio was 36.2% versus 32.5% in the same period a year earlier.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift

More Opinion

Where Callaghan Innovation is heading with its ‘strategic reset’
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Where Callaghan Innovation is heading with its ‘strategic reset’

Company's future rests on big decisions the government needs to make.

Peter Griffin 02 May 2024
Containing multitudes: diversity inside the KiwiSaver envelope
Opinion

David Chaplin: Containing multitudes: diversity inside the KiwiSaver envelope

Multi-scheme membership might just be a complex solution to a non-existent problem.

David Chaplin 01 May 2024
NZX: Untangling the regulatory noodle soup of listing
Opinion

Paul McBeth: NZX: Untangling the regulatory noodle soup of listing

The stock market operator is pulling out all the stops in trying to attract new listings.

Paul McBeth 30 Apr 2024
Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Why geopolitics means a lot more for the economy than it used to

Finance geeks watch the markets, but not many follow every battle in Ukraine.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Apr 2024