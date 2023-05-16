Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Five things to look for in the budget

Five things to look for in the budget
Every year, journalists are locked en masse into the Beehive banquet hall with the budget. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 16 May 2023
Unless the government has done a fantastic job of lower expectations ahead of the budget on Thursday, there will be no big surprises.We already know a lot of the detail on infrastructure spending to deal with cyclone damage and one or two other announcements have dribbled out, for example, on defence pay and equipment, and the expansion of the subsidy scheme for electric vehicles.We know that there won’t be tax cuts, the argument being variously that even shifting the personal income tax bands would be inflationary; and that we need to sp...
Market pricing calls Westpac’s bluff
Economy

Market pricing calls Westpac’s bluff

The market is pricing in another 25-basis point rate hike next week to 5.5%.

Rebecca Howard 12:05pm
Technology

Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock

Larry Page’s net worth increased by US$9.4 billion this week while Sergey Brin’s rose by US$8.9b.

Bloomberg 11:30am
Google co-founders gain US$18 billion as AI boost lifts stock
Bloomberg

Erdogan falls short in Turkish election: run-off ahead

The president of the last two decades is clinging to power in a crucial election for Turkey as a democracy.

Bloomberg 11:02am
Erdogan falls short in Turkish election: run-off ahead

More Opinion

Making the bad weather better
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Making the bad weather better

Weather is a bit of a national obsession in NZ, but it's probably fair to say we all wish we had less to discuss right now.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 May 2023
Are budget deficits back for longer?
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Are budget deficits back for longer?

Is the fiscal worm the next to show signs of a clear turn?

Cameron Bagrie 15 May 2023
The winter plan that isn't really a plan at all
Opinion

Ian Powell: The winter plan that isn't really a plan at all

The pressure on hospitals is already intense, even before winter flu or an omicron surge.

Ian Powell 15 May 2023
We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year
Finance

Spencer Smith: We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year

The tax burden has to be fairer but fairness means different things to different people.

Spencer Smith 13 May 2023