Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Fletcher Building steels its nerves amid metals sector slowdown

Fletcher Building steels its nerves amid metals sector slowdown
Fletcher's Easysteel distribution business has been under union pressure regarding restructuring plans. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 23 Apr 2024
Fletcher Building is a favoured whipping boy. The high-profile construction and building materials firm has a national footprint and vertical integration that some of its rivals would kill for, while its uncanny knack for poor decisions can be counted on to attract scorn from market commentators, be it the wrong acquisition such as Crane or vastly underestimating building costs for any number of projects.Little wonder First Union has jumped on the bandwagon in its public campaign as it tries to shame Fletcher into dialling down r...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 23
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 23

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Mouse activity delays start of Zespri's European season

Next vessel due to arrive Saturday. 

Rebecca Howard 9:00am
Mouse activity delays start of Zespri's European season
Economy

The labour market is doing what the RBNZ wants

BNZ expects unemployment to tick up to 4.3%. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The labour market is doing what the RBNZ wants

More Opinion

The industrial policy debate never seems to go away
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: The industrial policy debate never seems to go away

Industrial policy is getting a second hearing around the world, including in NZ.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Apr 2024
How to discourage wealth
Economy

Simon Robertson: How to discourage wealth

Let NZers invest $1 offshore without making the starting point 95c every year.

Simon Robertson 20 Apr 2024
Sniffing the breeze on the next four months
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Sniffing the breeze on the next four months

A soon-to-be international absconder ponders what he'll find on return to NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 19 Apr 2024
Progress takes more than Groundhog Day rhetoric
Primary Sector

Julia Jones: Progress takes more than Groundhog Day rhetoric

There seems to be a noticeable lack of innovation in NZ's red meat export industry.

Julia Jones 19 Apr 2024