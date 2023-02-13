Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Fletcher investors try to find the bottom

Fletcher investors try to find the bottom
"A slight smudge" on CEO Ross Taylor's growing reputation. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
Analysts at three different broking firms say Fletcher Building shares are undervalued, but the market is struggling to believe them.Fletcher shares have gained 14.8%, or 70 cents, to $5.42 year-to-date, well off their low at $4.68 in December after chief executive Ross Taylor discovered a further $150 million in provisions on the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) and the associated hotel in Auckland.But analysts from Forsyth Barr, Craigs and Jarden have much higher 12-month targets of $6.10, $6.25 and $6.62 respectively.Jarde...
Infrastructure

Fletcher shares dive 5.9% after earnings downgrade

Fletcher Building is blaming bad weather in January and February for the downgrade.

Jenny Ruth 11:10am
Business

NZ Uber drivers initiate collective bargaining

Uber is facing collective bargaining for the first time since it entered NZ in 2014.

Staff reporters 9:50am
Listed Companies

Shocker half-year result for Contact Energy

Reduced gas storage capacity at a facility in Taranaki delivered a $120m hit.

Pattrick Smellie 9:36am

More Opinion

Bloomberg

Bloomberg: Replacing the Lords could trigger more UK crises

Idea to save the UK's upper chamber while keeping the titled from meddling in govt.  

Bloomberg 12 Feb 2023
Investments Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: do I pick KiwiSaver or the mortgage?

Are you currently better off decreasing your KiwiSaver contributions and putting them toward your mortgage instead? Frances Cook has the answer.

Frances Cook 11 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

Bloomberg: High egg prices? Bird flu could cause bigger problems

Perhaps we can blame covid fatigue for numbing us to the risks of other viruses. 

Bloomberg 11 Feb 2023
Opinion

Bloomberg: When we'll know if rates have peaked

If NZ's central bank shrinks the size of its rate hikes, it’s a big deal.

Bloomberg 10 Feb 2023