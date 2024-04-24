Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Float on: why the FMA is stressing about fund liquidity risks

Float on: why the FMA is stressing about fund liquidity risks
(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 24 Apr 2024
The global financial crisis is now water under the bridge.But almost 17 years downstream from the global financial crisis (GFC) source, crisis-related flotsam keeps bubbling to the surface, such as the latest Financial Markets Authority (FMA) ‘guidance’ for managed funds.Released this week, the FMA ‘liquidity risk management guide’ explicitly cites the 2007/2008 financial system meltdown as an influence.In the wake of the GFC, global financial bodies “recommended that regulators devote closer attention to the liqui...
'Serious compliance breaches' in NZ sharemarket
Markets

'Serious compliance breaches' in NZ sharemarket

Seven matters were referred to the NZ Markets Disciplinary Tribunal last year.

Murray Jones 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, April 24

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, April 24
Politics

NZ not first in line for Aukus, US says Japan the priority

The US has laid out a case for the additional benefits Five Eyes members get from Aukus.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ not first in line for Aukus, US says Japan the priority

More Opinion

Fletcher steels its nerves
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Fletcher steels its nerves

The building giant’s steel restructuring shouldn’t have surprised anyone.

Paul McBeth 23 Apr 2024
The industrial policy debate never seems to go away
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: The industrial policy debate never seems to go away

Industrial policy is getting a second hearing around the world, including in NZ.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Apr 2024
How to discourage wealth
Economy

Simon Robertson: How to discourage wealth

Let NZers invest $1 offshore without making the starting point 95c every year.

Simon Robertson 20 Apr 2024
Sniffing the breeze on the next four months
Economy

Pattrick Smellie: Sniffing the breeze on the next four months

A soon-to-be international absconder ponders what he'll find on return to NZ.

Pattrick Smellie 19 Apr 2024