For a while, I became Emily in Paris

After his Facebook page was hacked, Peter Griffin became Lily Collins, the star of Emily in Paris. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
Parliament’s passing of the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Bill last month counts as one of the few significant policy developments in the digital space during the Ardern-Hipkins tenure.In development for over two years and not likely to come into effect until July 2024, the bill outlines a new regulatory framework governing how secure digital identity services are provided in New Zealand.I’ve been thinking a lot about digital identity lately after I tapped on the Facebook app on my phone one morning in early March and fo...
Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere
Technology

Kea Aerospace aiming to fly from roof rack to the stratosphere

Christchurch-based Kea Aerospace is planning its first solar-powered flights to the stratosphere after successful low-altitude tests.

Greg Hurrell 12:23pm
Infrastructure

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 11:00am
Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

The company expects customers in NZ to include restaurants, auto parts stores and pharmacies.

Bloomberg 10:45am
Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

More Opinion

A2 milk short positioning on the rise
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: A2 milk short positioning on the rise

Short positioning lifted from 2.90% of shares on issue in early January to 4.55% in early April. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The crowd goes mild for peer-to-disappear performance
Opinion

David Chaplin: The crowd goes mild for peer-to-disappear performance

Almost a decade on from the introduction of the updated NZ financial legal regime and the peer-to-peer market remains an uncrowded space.

David Chaplin 12 Apr 2023
Why interest rates might not fall that far
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: Why interest rates might not fall that far

Persistent inflation could keep fixed-term borrowing costs high.

Cameron Bagrie 12 Apr 2023
Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts

RBNZ’s open bank resolution policy has turned into a sacred cow it is loath to discard, even though experts including Treasury say it wouldn’t work. 

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023