Frenemy fire: can National's 100-day ambitions survive coalition heat?

Luxon's next round of meetings around a table may not be so cordial. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 19 Oct 2023
No plan survives first contact with the enemy or, as former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson famously said: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”  But, on paper, Christopher Luxon’s 100-day plan for the National party would seem to have a better chance of surviving “frenemy fire” from its potential coalition partners than you might think.  There is plenty of common ground between all three parties involved, on paper anyway, as former prime minister Bill English also pointed out on Busi...
China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead
World

China’s economy faces deepening troubles in years ahead

The country’s growth is showing signs that its long-term prospects are darkening.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Finance

Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place

It went into administration in July. 

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Happy Valley Nutrition's debt ticks up as administrators put DoCA in place
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 19, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 19, 2023

