From boardroom giants to agile innovators

(Image: Getty)
Julia Jones
Fri, 05 Apr 2024
In discussions about economic cycles, we often overlook a greater, more transformative force: the global structural wave. Unlike reasonably predictable economic cycles, such waves come without regularity and have a relentless forward thrust, rewriting rules and disrupting traditional norms. The world is experiencing a structural wave now, and this tide of change is unstoppable. This prompts a critical reflection: is it feasible to hold onto the past in a constantly evolving world? The straightforward answer is no. Unfortunat...
Fletcher Building CFO quits
Markets

Fletcher Building CFO quits

Bevan McKenzie had been in the role for seven years.

Staff reporters 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, April 05

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

$8m for no ego, no bullshit: Ebos CEO John Cullity

John Cullity is NZ's highest paid CEO. Is he worth the money?

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
$8m for no ego, no bullshit: Ebos CEO John Cullity

We're not as wealthy as we thought
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: We're not as wealthy as we thought

Reverse-engineering the numbers is no way to fund fiscal policy.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Scam prevention: the cost of doing business for telcos and banks
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Scam prevention: the cost of doing business for telcos and banks

The telcos and banks that do the most to block scams will win our trust and business.

Peter Griffin 04 Apr 2024
Banking report: time for RBNZ to look in the mirror
Law & Regulation

Andrew Body: Banking report: time for RBNZ to look in the mirror

Nothing is likely to change without new leadership overseeing our prudential policy.

Andrew Body and Simon Jensen 04 Apr 2024
Lessons in asset classes
Opinion

David Chaplin: Lessons in asset classes

As ever, the just-released 2023 NZ edition of the periodic table is excellent fare.

David Chaplin 03 Apr 2024