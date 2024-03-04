Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

From green tape to fast-tracks

From green tape to fast-tracks
Shane Jones has had experience with RMA fast-tracks. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 04 Mar 2024
Of all the negative narratives that really stuck about the last Labour government, “non-delivery” was probably the stickiest.  With 100-day plans, 90-day quarterly reports and repeated uses of the word “outcomes”, the National, NZ First and Act parties seem to be trying to avoid that word coming to define their time in government, too.  So, as we come to the end of the new government’s first 100 days, what better target than the Resource Management Act (RMA), a bête noire many have blamed for the de...
Lyttelton port results weigh on holding company
Infrastructure

Lyttelton port results weigh on holding company

Softer volumes through the port resulted in a $4m downturn in half-year profits.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Retail

EziBuy bought back by its previous ASX-listed owner

Mosaic Brands put in an offer for the clothing retailer last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
EziBuy bought back by its previous ASX-listed owner
Markets

Widespread downgrades from NZX reporting season

Roughly four earnings downgrades to every one upgrade, analyst reveals.

John Anthony 5:00am
Widespread downgrades from NZX reporting season

More Opinion

Numbers and letters for investors
Markets

Simon Robertson: Numbers and letters for investors

A plea for standardised financial reporting from NZX-listed companies.

Simon Robertson 02 Mar 2024
Ignoring your boss, finding work-life balance
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Ignoring your boss, finding work-life balance

A healthy work-life balance is good for employers, employees and for business.  

Bronwyn Heenan 01 Mar 2024
Budget overruns or schools overrun?
Policy Business of Education

Cameron Bagrie: Budget overruns or schools overrun?

The new pandemic is inflation, and it's killing school projects we need.

Cameron Bagrie 01 Mar 2024
Dark day for NZ media brings a political dilemma into focus
Opinion Opinion

Daniel Dunkley: Dark day for NZ media brings a political dilemma into focus

Will the last journalist left please turn off the lights.

Daniel Dunkley 29 Feb 2024