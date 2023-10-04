Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Fund or foe, stay or go – the climate investment dilemma

Fund or foe, stay or go – the climate investment dilemma
(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
New Zealand investors will have megatonnes of new disclosure materials to sift through next year as new climate-risk reporting rules come into play.The world-first NZ rules (now replicated in other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom) apply across a wide range of financial institutions, NZX companies and licensed fund managers. Under the regulations, licensed – an important distinction – fund managers with $1 billion or more of assets under the hood will have to provide climate reports on a per-product basis across four...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
National vows to single out inflation
Economy

National vows to single out inflation

The government introduced the RBNZ's dual mandate in 2018.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'

The government has given KiwiRail options to ensure iReX can continue.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'
Sport Analysis

Aussie rugby mess shows NZR timed private equity run to perfection

Lightning strikes twice for Brent Impey.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Aussie rugby mess shows NZR timed private equity run to perfection

More Opinion

A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?
Policy

Ana Maria Rivera: A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?

If the nursing shortage is so bad, why is a private nurse training school unused?

Ana Maria Rivera 03 Oct 2023
Lighting a fire in the first hundred days
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Lighting a fire in the first hundred days

Is National's First 100 Days plan ambitious enough about an economic reset?

Pattrick Smellie 03 Oct 2023
Can politicians cash the cheques they're writing on India?
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Can politicians cash the cheques they're writing on India?

They made big promises at the India Business Summit, but can they follow through?

Dileepa Fonseka 03 Oct 2023
'Leave it to the ETS': a recipe for missing climate targets
Opinion

Christina Hood: 'Leave it to the ETS': a recipe for missing climate targets

It is "absurd" to think the ETS alone can reduce emissions, argues Christina Hood.

Christina Hood 02 Oct 2023