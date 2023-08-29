Menu
Game-changer: the new case for rooftop solar power

For years a green-tinged boondoggle, home-scale solar PV is starting to make economic sense. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
It’s been a long time coming, but the day looks to have arrived.For the first time in New Zealand, it makes economic sense to install rooftop solar electricity generation.Up until now, solar at the household level has – to put it brutally – been little more than virtue-signalling and, for many of those who made the investment, expensive virtue-signalling at that.Unless you lived off the grid already, or had a strong reason to need your own back-up power source, rooftop solar electricity generation really hasn't made much s...
Economy

The report implicitly criticises the government for being too free with cash handouts.

Pattrick Smellie 5:30am
Policy Analysis

Finding money to pay for promises and tax cuts has become harder.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Energy

Forsyth Barr warns big new generation could collapse the wholesale electricity market.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
