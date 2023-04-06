Menu
Generative AI is coming for middle-tier workers’ jobs

(Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
Hundreds of reports over the past decade have attempted to model the long-term impact on the labour market of businesses adopting artificial intelligence and automation.But analysts are now scrambling to update those models based on the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and LaMDA, which in a very short period have changed the AI game completely. Their potential for everything from content creation to computer coding is becoming more obvious by the day. They outperform the previous generation of...
